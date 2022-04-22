‘Character moulding for youngsters essential to make a reformist society’

Rich content in Tamil literature must be taught to children in every household, says Parasuraman

Character moulding for youngsters, especially students, remains a key factor in making a reformist society, Mr. Arumugam Parasuraman, former Minister for Education, Mauritius, said.

Delivering his special address at the prize distribution ceremony of the State-level competition on Tamil oration and essay for school and college students, organised by Tamil Foundation, at VIT, Vellore on Friday. Mr. Parasuraman said ancient literature, especially Tamil, contains rich values in social, economic and political way of life. Such rich content in Tamil literature should be taught to children in every household. “Parents should take the effort to teach one Kural (sacred verse) each day to their children and inculcate in them values, to turn the society into a reformist one,” said the former Minister.

‘Only Tamil names’

Presiding over the function, G. Viswanathan, founder-chancellor VIT (Vellore), said parents in the State should give their children only Tamil names. In fact, the Tamil Foundation, the literature arm of VIT, has published a book that contains 60,000 Tamil names to help parents select one for their children.

“An opportunity should be created for Tamil children settled abroad to learn our language in their country. At present, Tamil-speaking populations were found in around 160 countries,” he said. The three-year-old Tamil Foundation, formed by VIT, is aimed at encouraging the language and people associated with it. A series of oration and essay competitions are held among students in the State as part of promotion of Tamil among young minds.

Prizes distributed

During the day-long event on Friday, school and college students from various districts in the State took part in oration and essay competitions, held at the VIT campus. Cash prizes and certificates were awarded to winners by the founder-chancellor. On the occasion, parents, teachers, Tamil Foundation members and VIT Vellore staff, took part.