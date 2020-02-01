Chaos near Peters Road flyover

There are certain sure-fire ways of inviting a road accident. One of them is taking a U-turn where it is not authorised. The possibility of an accident increases manifold if this violation is carried out around a flyover.

Near the two-lane mini flyover on Peters Road, between Thousand Lights and New College, such violations are common.

Motorists violate traffic rules to avoid having to drive for a distance of around 500 metres below the flyover to take a ‘U’ turn at the intersection of Peters Road and Cornon Smith Road.

Extending the median on the flyover will prevent motorists from taking a ‘U’ turn near the edge of the bridge, say road users.

“The two mini-flyovers on Peter’s Road have eased traffic movement on the route. However, due to traffic violations on the flyover, motorists coming in the opposite direction of the flyover are put to greater risk as they suddenly notice the traffic violators taking a ‘U’ turn on the bridge,” says K. Venket, a motorist from Royapettah.

Motorists point out that such 'U' turn violations on the edge of the bridge are common during evening and night hours, with some motorists taking an abrupt turn and causing an accident in the process.

As traffic police personnel are found only below the flyover near the Royapettah junction and also at the clock tower junction, many motorists violate traffic rules on the bridge in front of New College, with impunity.

“Steps will be taken to prevent such traffic violations on the flyover,” say police sources.