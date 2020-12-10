Schedule of the long-distance special trains has been revised

Southern Railway has asked passengers to take note of changes in train timings before commencing their journeys.

The schedule of long-distance special trains has been revised for the convenience of passengers, Southern Railway said.

According to a press release, information and updates on train timings, their schedules, stoppages and running status can be accessed on the official websites of the Railways.

Passengers can use the mobile app of the Railways too for the purpose.

The official websites are NTES ( National Train Enquiry System): https://enquiry.indianrail.gov.in/ntes/index.html and Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation: https://www.irctc.co.in/nget/train-search.

Passengers may also access details through IRCTC Rail Connect mobile application: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=cris.org.in.prs.ima ( for android users) and https://apps.apple.com/in/app/irctc-rail-connect/id1386197253 (for IOS users), the release said.