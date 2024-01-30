Chennai’s rapid urbanisation

January 30, 2024 10:14 pm | Updated 10:49 pm IST

Chennai has experienced rapid urbanisation. It has lead to challenges mainly in catering to the needs of the working class of the Lower Income Group and the Middle Income Group, according to Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA). Here’s a look at the level of increase in urbanisation.

According to the sources in the CMDA, there has been an increase in the built-up area, owing to high levels of urbanisation, without which, the city’s development may economically stagnate.

The CMDA is mulling Green TDR (Transfer of Development Rights), wherein buffer zones around the water bodies and wetlands will be demarcated to prevent any further development close to ecologically sensitive areas. The proposal is awaiting Central Government approval, as per the sources.

The Authority will also consider recommendations based on a study called ‘Formulation of Comprehensive Flood Control Master Plan in Urbanised River Basins in Chennai’, conducted jointly with the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) and Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC).

The CMDA is also studying the blue-green infrastructure (BGI) in the city for urban environment management, disaster risk reduction, climate change adaptations, and, mainly, urban flood resilience.

