Change in land use pattern has intensified urban heat island effect in Chennai, says study

Urbanisation in the Chennai Metropolitan Area (CMA) has led to significant changes in land use, contributing to the intensification of the urban heat island (UHI) effect, according to a study by Anna University.

UHIs are metropolitan areas that are significantly warmer than their rural surroundings. This temperature difference is primarily due to human activities and changes in land use associated with urbanisation.

The study Urbanisation Impacts on Heat Island Intensification: Cooling Strategies for Coastal Cities was conducted by the Director of the Institute for Ocean Management at Anna University, Krishnaveni M., research scholar Adeline Arputha Olivia P., and project scientist Madhan M. from the Centre for Climate Change and Disaster Management (CCCDM) at the university.

It revealed a marked increase in built-up area within the CMA (1,189 sq.km). In 1988, residential, commercial, and industrial areas accounted for 17.7% of the land use, this increased to 48.7% by 2017. Meanwhile, agricultural lands decreased from 42.2% in 1988 to 19.6% in 2017, while forestland shrunk from 15% to 6.1%. This rapid urban expansion has led to the conversion of vegetation, fallow land, and waterbodies into built-up area, driving the UHI effect, the paper said.

Land surface temperature (LST) data indicate a sharp increase in areas experiencing high temperatures between 31°C to 35°C. This rose from 29.34% in 2006 to 68.18% in 2017. Higher surface temperatures have been observed in barren and built-up areas when compared to vegetated regions and waterbodies, with the northwest part of the CMA showing particularly high temperatures.

The UHI effect makes the city hotter, leading to more energy use for cooling and makes the air quality worse as these produce pollutants, which also lead to respiratory issues. The effect also contributes to the degradation of ecosystems by reducing water levels and altering the biochemistry of waterbodies, which in turn affects plant and animal life, the study said.

To mitigate the UHI effect, policy interventions, such as building codes and zoning regulations, along with design suggestions, community awareness programmes, and heat warning systems were recommended.

Mohamed Ali, president of the Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Associations of India, Chennai, said that earlier, relocation was perceived to be horizontal, which led to expansions and development of peri-urban areas. City planners should strategise to preserve waterbodies and raise awareness among people on ecological sensitivity, he added.

On the shift in land use pattern, Anshul Mishra, Member Secretary, Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority, said Chennai had been a centre of trade historically, and with infusion of industrialisation and market economy, various industries emerged. In this transformation process, there has been a natural shift from the dependence on agriculture to the industries.

“Urban sprawl is a challenge as it converts natural land into built-up area. There is a policy of urban densification that focuses on maximum utilisation of the potential of urban land. Densifying [vertical expansion i.e. increasing floor numbers] on the same plot can accommodate more people and office spaces, reduce per capita expenditure on infrastructure, and lower travel time, distance, and cost. This helps in reducing pollution, heat effect, and congestion, leading to better public health,” he said.

“This may reduce real estate pressure on peri-urban areas and protect land between core and peripheral areas from becoming built-up area of the urban sprawl, allowing them to remain natural spaces,” Mr. Mishra said.

“Sustainable urban growth is possible. A two-pronged approach – compaction of core city and developing the satellite towns around growth centres or existing small towns – has been taken up by the CMDA, apart from undertaking 26 studies for preparing the Third Master Plan,” he added.

