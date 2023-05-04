Change in alignment of storm-water drain delays project in West Mambalam

May 04, 2023 09:53 pm | Updated 09:53 pm IST - CHENNAI

Residents of Arya Gowda Road have complained about the delay in the completion of the flood-mitigation project in an area spread over 3 sq km in West Mambalam.

The District Green Committee inspected the location for cutting eight trees on the stretch on Thursday, ahead of taking a final decision on May 10 about removing the trees for the storm-water drain project.

B. Satheesh Kumar, a resident of Arya Gowda Road, said the buses on route numbers 11G, 11H, 12H and 49A have been diverted for more than six months because of the flood-mitigation project and residents have to walk 1 km to reach the nearest bus stop. “The project has been delayed. The utility agencies have been digging the stretch for the project. There is traffic congestion,” said Mr. Kumar.

A. Murugan, who lives in the area, said cars were getting stuck in the mud on stretches dug up for the project.

After the Greater Chennai Corporation issued orders to start the work in 2022, the traffic police permitted work on storm-water drains along the 880-metre Arya Gowda Road. The Corporation completed work on the 790 metres of the drain and had to change the alignment of the drain because of the sewer network in the road. The new alignment has to be cleared by the District Green Committee for cutting eight trees, including two Peepal trees.

“The final decision of the District Green Committee will determine the course of the project and the success of the flood-mitigation project,” said an official.

The storm-water drain along Arya Gowda Road will carry water to Reddikuppam Canal and Mambalam Canal to mitigate flooding, the officials said. In the event of the clearance being given for cutting the threes, the Corporation will plant 80 trees after completing the project, the officials said.