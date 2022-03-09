U.S. Consulate-General Chennai’s American Center and Loyola College organise talk

The U.S. Consulate-General Chennai’s American Center in association with Loyola College organised a discussion on “…And Justice for All: Toward an Equal, Inclusive, and Free Society” on the college premises in Nungambakkam on Wednesday. The discussion had retired Madras High Court Judge K. Chandru and Virsa Perkins, Political-Economic Chief and Co-Chair, Diversity and Inclusion Steering Committee, U.S. Consulate General Chennai, giving their legal perspectives for getting justice.

Both the prominent speakers shared their knowledge and experience on the challenges that the marginalized and vulnerable populations in both the countries faced to get justice. Explaining the role of the judiciary and the respective constitutions, they wanted the rights of all individuals to be protected irrespective of religion, economic status, gender, or ethnicity. They spoke about the important role that films, television, media, and social media played in highlighting and sensitising the public for getting social justice.

A. Thomas, principal of the college, welcomed the gathering. Over 200 students attended the event.