Chandrayaan-2: Students from Chennai to see launch at Sriharikota

After learning about space missions, satellites and rovers in their classrooms, K. Karthikeyan, a Class 10 student from Chennai and his classmates are gearing up to see the launch of the Chandrayaan-2 early on the morning of July 15.

A group of students and teachers from the M.C.N Higher Secondary School, a government-aided institution in the city, is heading to Sriharikota to see the Chandrayaan-2 launch from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre.

“After reading about and watching videos of space missions and satellite launches, we’re excited about seeing the Chandrayaan-2 launch at Sriharikota,” said Karthikeyan, who aims to become an astronaut.

Senthil Kumar, a science teacher from the school, said that several students were interested in building models of satellites and rovers.

“We generally show the students videos of satellite launches and space missions. This year, however, we’re glad a group of us can see it live at the space centre,” he added.

Space Kidz India, an organisation which provides experiential learning for students in the fields of science and technology, is facilitating the trip.

“This will be a great learning experience for them and we hope they discuss their experiences and inspire more students to get interested in space research and science. We want more students to know about the Indian Space Research Organisation and the work they’re doing for our country,” said Srimathy Kesan, founder and CEO of Space Kidz India. She said that it was a unique opportunity for the children to see a historic moment for the country.

The students will leave Chennai on July 14 evening and head to Sriharikota where they will be seated in the launch gallery to see the launch of the country’s most ambitious space mission.