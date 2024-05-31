Chandrashekhar Gaurinath Karhadkar takes charge as new Director of Indira Gandhi Centre for Atomic Research

Chandrashekhar Gaurinath Karhadkar, who served as the Director, Reactor Group, Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC), Mumbai, has assumed office as the new Director of the Indira Gandhi Centre for Atomic Research (IGCAR), Kalpakkam, on Friday. He succeeds B. Venkatraman, who retired recently.

According to a press release from IGCAR, Mr. Karhadkar had joined the Reactor Operations Division of Reactor Group of the BARC in 1988 and served in various capacities for 36 years. In BARC, he was responsible for the overall research reactor programme, including safe and efficient operation and utilisation, decommissioning, and planning for new research reactors. He also worked extensively for improving fuel performance of the Dhruva reactor.

Under his leadership, the decommissioning plan for a large reactor like CIRUS was prepared for the first time in the country, keeping balance of the radiation risk and the financial outlay, the release said. Mr. Karhadkar chaired several administrative, financial, technical, and regulatory committees and was instrumental in reforming the procurement procedures that led to speedy execution of projects.