Chandrasekhar wins CMA National Online Business Quiz  

November 21, 2022 - CHENNAI

The finals of the CMA National Online Business Quiz 2022, organised by The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICAI) and The Hindu, were held on Sunday. TVS Chandrasekhar emerged as the winner.

Parisha Giria and Krishna Awtar Loya were the first and second runners-up respectively in the national business quiz which had nearly 2,600 participants sign up. Among them, 183 participants were shortlisted and eight were chosen to participate in the finals.

CMA Debasish Mitra, Chairman, Board of Advanced Studies and Research, was the quizmaster and CMA Riya Chaudhary was the co-host. CMA Balwinder Singh, Chairman, Training and Educational Facilities Committee, CMA Vijender Sharma, vice-president of the ICMAI and CMA P. Raju Iyer, president of the ICMAI, were present at the virtual event.

“Quizzes are an interesting part of students’ lives. Emerging as one among the final eight participants from nearly 2,600 participants is not an easy task. The Hindu is known for promoting and encouraging intellectual properties like this quiz and will continue to do so,” said Suresh Balakrishna, Chief Revenue Officer, The Hindu Group.

Mr. Raju Iyer said quizzes like the CMA National Online Business Quiz provided a great opportunity for students to learn, update and upgrade their knowledge.

