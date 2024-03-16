Chances of light, moderate rains in some parts of T.N. from March 20 to 22

March 16, 2024 09:18 pm | Updated 09:19 pm IST - CHENNAI

Some parts of Tamil Nadu may get respite from heat with chances of light to moderate rains predicted between March 20 and 22.

The Regional Meteorological Centre has forecast that isolated rains may occur in the State and Puducherry due to prevailing minor weather systems, including one near Comorin area. Those in coastal region have chances of mild rains.

Cloudy skies in some parts of the State had brought down temperature marginally on Saturday compared to that in the past few days. The day temperature had already crossed 40.2 degree Celsius in places like Erode on Thursday. However, the maximum temperature was slightly lower on Saturday at 38.2 degree Celsius in Erode. Salem recorded the highest maximum temperature of 38.6 degree Celsius in the State for the day, said officials of the Meteorological Department.

ADVERTISEMENT

The day temperature in Chennai Nungambakkam and Meenambakkam remained close to normal at 32.9 degree Celsius and 34.3 degree Celsius respectively.

P.Senthamarai Kannan, director, Area Cyclone Warning Centre, RMC, said normally, day temperature peaked above the 40-degree mark in places like Erode, Karur and Namakkal in March itself due to their geographical location and low rainfall. As the transition period continued to prevail, there were no steady winds and it varied according to the region leading to humid weather.

On Saturday too, none of the weather stations recorded rainfall and humid weather would continue till March 19. The maximum temperature may climb two or three degree Celsius above normal in a few pockets over the State till Monday. Chennai is likely to have a day temperature of 33-34 degree Celsius till Monday.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.