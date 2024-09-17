Champions of the battle against TB play a major role in its elimination, and stigma reduction

Their journey fighting tuberculosis wasn’t easy. But scores of TB survivors decided that their journey did not end with their recovery. Drawing from their personal experience — be it late or missed diagnosis, or lack of family support, or stigma — many survivors continue to reach out to people diagnosed with TB, not only helping them in one way or the other but also playing a crucial role in TB elimination and reducing stigma.

REACH, a non-profit organisation working on TB, has trained 644 TB survivors as Champions in Tamil Nadu. There are narratives of hope and resilience: actor and TB survivor Suhasini Maniratnam recently took to the stage to tell her story about being diagnosed with TB twice, first at the age of six and then at 36, to a group of TB Champions.

Creating awareness at the community level is one of the main roles of a TB Champion, said G. Poongodi, a TB Champion and president of TB Free Tamil Nadu Survivor-led Network. Reducing stigma, extending psychosocial support to the patient and family, and working along with the health system are the other responsibilities, added Ms. Poongodi, who was affected with TB thrice in 2013, 2016, and 2018.

Her journey with TB was a difficult one; she lost weight from 75 kg to 35 kg, faced troubles at home, and was later diagnosed with Multi Drug Resistant TB that went on to affect her hearing. “Counselling and support from a hospital staff in Bengaluru and a senior treatment supervisor back home in Vellore kept me going, and helped me to complete the treatment course. I joined REACH in 2020. I went on to meet patients who had it worse than me, and that is when I decided to keep reaching out to more,” she said. Two years later, she formed a network that now works in seven districts of Tamil Nadu and has 2,800 members. It has so far provided nutritional support worth ₹30 lakh.

At the time when D. Samundeeswari was diagnosed with TB, there was poor awareness of the disease. “The year was 2008. I had seen six private doctors and was diagnosed late. I kept my diagnosis a secret due to self-stigma and took medications for six months,” she said. It was this stigma that pushed her to work for the community and create awareness of TB. “I have come across patients who are cast out by their families. In one instance, an employer had removed a person diagnosed with TB from the job. Our team helped the person to get back the job,” she said. “When people can understand a relatively new disease like COVID-19, why not TB, which has been around for over 50 years,” she added.

“There is no shame or embarrassment in telling my story to others,” said R. Usha, 36, another TB Champion. Late diagnosis had worsened her health, but the medications and hope instilled in her by a government health visitor helped her bounce back. “We organise awareness programmes for members of the public. In every meeting, we make it a point to tell people that TB is curable and patients should not be discriminated against. We helped a man to reunite with his family after they separated fearing the infection. His family brought him for the final screening. That is our success story,” she added.

Ramya Ananthakrishnan, director, REACH, said TB Champions provided peer support using their stories to motivate others and played a role in service delivery. They can be engaged on many platforms by the health system for patient-centric care, community outreach, dialogues with panchayat leaders and data-reporting.

“They could be engaged in discussions on strategies and formulation of guidelines,” she said.

