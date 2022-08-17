Champions of Chennai awards presented

A few individuals and organisations from the city who have made a difference in their respective fields were honoured with “Champions of Chennai” awards in an event organised by the non-profit organisation KSA Trust.

The award-winners include Sevalaya (social initiative category), Dream Runners (sports), Vidya Subramanian (education), Thangarajan Rajkumar (healthcare), C R Narayana Rao Architects (enterprise) and Y Gee Mahendra (arts).

Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi said the trust had honoured some of the visionaries in society. “As the Madras Day approaches, this is one of the best ways to celebrate the spirit of Chennai. During the pandemic, I have seen several people from doctors to citizens how they came forward and offered help. Chennai is one of the most vibrant cities I have seen,” he added.

Bharatanatyam exponent Priyadarshini Govind and K. Kalyan Sundaram, managing trustee of the trust, spoke.