Champions of Chennai awards presented

Individuals and organisations given the award by KSA trust for their service

Staff Reporter CHENNAI
August 17, 2022 21:51 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

A few individuals and organisations from the city who have made a difference in their respective fields were honoured with “Champions of Chennai” awards in an event organised by the non-profit organisation KSA Trust.

ADVERTISEMENT

The award-winners include Sevalaya (social initiative category), Dream Runners (sports), Vidya Subramanian (education), Thangarajan Rajkumar (healthcare), C R Narayana Rao Architects (enterprise) and Y Gee Mahendra (arts).

Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi said the trust had honoured some of the visionaries in society. “As the Madras Day approaches, this is one of the best ways to celebrate the spirit of Chennai. During the pandemic, I have seen several people from doctors to citizens how they came forward and offered help. Chennai is one of the most vibrant cities I have seen,” he added.

Bharatanatyam exponent Priyadarshini Govind and K. Kalyan Sundaram, managing trustee of the trust, spoke.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Chennai
award and prize

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app