Champions of Chennai awards presented

Seven personalities and organisations were honoured with the ‘Champions of Chennai’ awards for 2021 for their outstanding contribution by KSA Trust, according to a press release.

Former Director General of Police R. Nataraj presented the awards to musician Anil Srinivasan; Chennai Girls Higher Secondary School, M.H. Road; IMPCOPS, a cooperative society for promoting traditional medicine; John Thankchan, for his audio systems; Sahodaran, an NGO that works with LGBTQ and transperson communities; Arun Krishnamurthy for his social initiatives; and Madhavi Latha for taking steps in forming the National Paralympic Swimming Association of Tamil Nadu and the Wheelchair Basketball Federation of India, the press release said.

E-book that talks of their stories was also released during the occasion.