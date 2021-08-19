Chennai

Champions of Chennai awards presented

Seven personalities and organisations were honoured with the ‘Champions of Chennai’ awards for 2021 for their outstanding contribution by KSA Trust, according to a press release.

Former Director General of Police R. Nataraj presented the awards to musician Anil Srinivasan; Chennai Girls Higher Secondary School, M.H. Road; IMPCOPS, a cooperative society for promoting traditional medicine; John Thankchan, for his audio systems; Sahodaran, an NGO that works with LGBTQ and transperson communities; Arun Krishnamurthy for his social initiatives; and Madhavi Latha for taking steps in forming the National Paralympic Swimming Association of Tamil Nadu and the Wheelchair Basketball Federation of India, the press release said.

E-book that talks of their stories was also released during the occasion.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 19, 2021 1:34:34 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/champions-of-chennai-awards-presented/article35989020.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY