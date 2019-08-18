‘Champions of Chennai’ awards presented

Seven people from different walks of life were given the Champions of Chennai awards for the year 2019 by the KSA Trust on Saturday.

Easwari Lending Library bagged the award in the art and culture category for keeping alive the concept of a library in the digital era. Madras Dyslexia Association walked away with the award in the education space and Chu Chu with the award under the enterprise category.

Sneha, a voluntary organisation for suicide prevention, was given an award in the healthcare sector.

Under the science category, Sultan Ismail, a soil biologist, bagged the award for research on earthworms and their crucial role in preservation of soil health and environment.

The social initiative award went to Little Drops for caring for the marginalised.

A. Maria Irudhayam, India’s first and the only Arjuna awardee for carrom, was given an award for his contribution to sports.

Akhila Srinivasan, managing director, Shriram Life Insurance Company Limited, gave away the awards and released a book featuring the inspiring stories of the awardees.

KSA Trust is a public charitable trust and an apolitical organisation whose vision is to recognize “silent champions” who have impacted people around them positively and have made the world a better place.