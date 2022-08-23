Champion woman workshop focuses on building confidence, emotional resilience

Ranjini Manian, founder and chairperson of the Global Adjustments Foundation at the Champion Woman Programme where training was imparted to army wives in Chennai on Monday. | Photo Credit: R. RAGU

CHENNAI

Building confidence, emotional resilience, and guiding them towards their passion was the focus of the Champion Woman (CW) programme by the Global Adjustments Foundation in their first session conducted for members of the Army Wives Welfare Association (AWWA).

As a part of the programme, 25 wives of Army Officers were trained initially, who would then go on to train the wives of soldiers. “The participants were from the Dakshin Bharat area which comprises five southern states — Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Kerala and Karnataka. We ensured that the initial participants who would go on to become trainers were from across the States, so that they could take the programme forward in the languages of the State they are in to more Army personnel’s wives,” said Roopa Arun, Zonal President, AWWA, Dakshin Bharat Area.

Ranjini Manian, founder and chairperson, GAF, said that their association with the AWWA was an important step forward. “The programme has been structured in such a way that it is interactive, practical, and fun for the participants. Having worked with several women across different sectors, we are keen on this ‘train the trainer’ model where more women take this forward and create a larger impact,” she said. She added that they were looking forward to working with more women, and that such associations and organisations can contact lakshmi@championwoman.org to organise workshops.

Making the programme available in different languages through these trainers, she said, was important in ensuring that their programme was scalable as well.