Challenges in folklore research discussed at online roundtable 

DakshinaChitra hosted an online roundtable on Friday, focusing on the current challenges in folklore research in Tamil Nadu.

ADVERTISEMENT

The event was inaugurated by Vijaya Thayanban, Member secretary of Tamil Nadu Eyal Isai Nataka Manram, with Anitha Pottamkulam, Director of Culture at DakshinaChitra welcomed the panelists from across Tamil Nadu who participated in the roundtable. Each academician engaged in a discussion about the issues in folklore studies and areas in need of greater focus in folklore research.

The roundtable began with Professor Saraswathi Venugopal tracing the history and etymology of folklore studies in Tamil Nadu. She also discussed how several promising research projects often lose momentum over time. Following her, nine other pioneers in folklore research shared diverse perspectives, addressing key issues such as terminology, how to effectively communicate folklore to non-specialists, technology and material culture in shaping its identity and politics.

“There is a need for archival museums,” S Kandhasubramaniam, one of the speakers said, to make folklore more accessible for everyone, and to preserve the context of its materials. The roundtable concluded with scholar Gita Jayaraj on how to make folklore inclusive. “Both folklore performers and folklore researchers can come together to create a more vibrant discipline,” she said.

“This roundtable will pave the way for workshops aimed at young researchers, and a comprehensive report addressing the challenges raised will be submitted to the government of Tamil Nadu for various support,” said Ms Anitha Pottamkulam in her concluding remarks.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.