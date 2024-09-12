GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Challenges in folklore research discussed at online roundtable 

Published - September 12, 2024 12:06 am IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

DakshinaChitra hosted an online roundtable on Friday, focusing on the current challenges in folklore research in Tamil Nadu.

The event was inaugurated by Vijaya Thayanban, Member secretary of Tamil Nadu Eyal Isai Nataka Manram, with Anitha Pottamkulam, Director of Culture at DakshinaChitra welcomed the panelists from across Tamil Nadu who participated in the roundtable. Each academician engaged in a discussion about the issues in folklore studies and areas in need of greater focus in folklore research.

The roundtable began with Professor Saraswathi Venugopal tracing the history and etymology of folklore studies in Tamil Nadu. She also discussed how several promising research projects often lose momentum over time. Following her, nine other pioneers in folklore research shared diverse perspectives, addressing key issues such as terminology, how to effectively communicate folklore to non-specialists, technology and material culture in shaping its identity and politics.

“There is a need for archival museums,” S Kandhasubramaniam, one of the speakers said, to make folklore more accessible for everyone, and to preserve the context of its materials. The roundtable concluded with scholar Gita Jayaraj on how to make folklore inclusive. “Both folklore performers and folklore researchers can come together to create a more vibrant discipline,” she said.

“This roundtable will pave the way for workshops aimed at young researchers, and a comprehensive report addressing the challenges raised will be submitted to the government of Tamil Nadu for various support,” said Ms Anitha Pottamkulam in her concluding remarks.

Published - September 12, 2024 12:06 am IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.