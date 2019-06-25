Chain snatchers strike again; 10 incidents reported in past few days

After a brief lull, chain-snatchers are back again on the city streets attacking lone women, with ten incidents reported in the past few days.

On Sunday morning, two bike-borne suspects struck a 42-year-old woman in Kotturpuram. Police said Selvi, a resident of Erikkarai, was returning after attending a wedding around 7 a.m., when the incident happened.

The police released the CCTV footage which shows Selvi walking alone. Two suspects follow her and when around a corner, the pillion rider snatches her chain. The alert woman holds on to the chain but falls on the road. After dragging her for a few feet, the accused give up and race away. Another woman passerby stands a mute spectator after being threatened by the bikers. Selvi was injured, the police said. Passersby rushed to her rescue and alerted the Kotturpuram police who reached the spot.

The video went viral on social media platforms shocking the city. Meanwhile, three other chain snatching incidents were reported in Mylapore, Triplicane and Royappettah.

Sudhadevi, 57, a staff of an oil marketing company, was returning home after visiting Parthasarathy Temple. While she was walking near the temple tank, two persons who came on a bike approached her under the pretext of enquiring about an address. The duo suddenly snatched her five-sovereigngold chain and fled the scene. A complaint has been lodged with the Ice House police station. Two other women preferred complaints with the Mylapore and Royapettah Police stations. Six other chain snatching incidents have been reported in different parts of the city.

“After scrutinizing the CCTV footage, we have identified the suspects involved in the chain snatching incidents in a couple of places. We have zeroed in on the whereabouts of the accused also and special teams have been formed. We will nab them soon,” said N.M. Mylvahanan, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Mylapore.