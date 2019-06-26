Chain snatcher held

The city police claimed they had nabbed a suspect who was on a spree, snatching chains from women from Sunday.

On Sunday morning, two bike-borne suspects struck women walking alone in Ice House, Royapettah and Kotturpuram and continued the robbing spree in a few other places.

The CCTV footage of one of the incidents, which went viral, showed the victim Selvi walking alone. Two suspects follow her and the pillion rider snatches her chain. The alert woman holds on to the chain but falls on the road. After dragging her on for a few feet, the accused give up and race away.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Mylapore, N.M.Mylvahanan said, “We have identified the suspects with the help of CCTV footage. A special team has been constituted under ACP, Kotturpuram. In the early hours of Tuesday, we managed to secure one of the accused — Rakesh. Our investigation revealed that the duo committed chain snatchings at several places including Teynampet, Adambakkam, Pallikaranai,Thirumangalam, and MKB Nagar.” Rakesh, 21, is from Moolakadai and has criminal cases registered against him.Search is on to nab his associate Srinivasan alias ‘Anda’ Srinivasan. Only these two persons were involved in chain snatching offences totalling to eight so far from morning to night. A clarity may emerge only after nabbing the other accused, said the police.

“We managed to solve the crime and nab the accused within 36 hours of occurrence. CCTVs are helping us solve cases quickly,” he said.