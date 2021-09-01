Chain snatcher caught while house hunting in Ambattur

A chain snatcher was caught when he came looking for a rented house in Ambattur. The police said on August 27, someone snatched a chain from one Indumathi, 52, a resident of Indira Nagar. Since it was imitation jewellery, she did not prefer a complaint with the police.

On Monday, a person came to her street looking for a rental house. She recognised him as the chain snatcher, and he was handed over to the police after her neighbours apprehended him. They identified him as Selvakumar, 31, of Kallikuppam, Ambattur. He told police that he had lost his job during the lockdown. Since he had no money to pay rent, he resorted to robbery, the police said. Investigation is on.