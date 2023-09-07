HamberMenu
CFA Institute, The HinduBusinessLine to host webinar on career in investment management industry

The webinar would offer participants insights, professional connections and a deeper understanding of the industry’s core principles and practices

September 07, 2023 02:02 am | Updated 02:02 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

CFA Institute and The Hindu BusinessLine will host a webinar on ‘charting a successful career in the investment management industry’ on September 8 at 5 p.m.

The webinar will feature prominent speakers from the investment industry: Arati Porwal, Country Head for India, CFA Institute; Shagun Thukral, senior investment professional and adjunct faculty; Rinda Lakshmi, Vice-President, Credit Manager, Northern Trust; and Jayashree Sathy, Managing Director, Head – Investment analytics, State Street. The event will be moderated by Parvatha Vardhini C, Editor of Businessline Portfolio.

The webinar would offer participants insights, professional connections and a deeper understanding of the industry’s core principles and practices. From in-depth investment analysis to ethical decision-making, the CFA curriculum would equip candidates with the tools needed to excel in their careers whether it is portfolio manager, research analyst, or any other finance-related role.

Certificate course

CFA Institute Investment Foundation’s certificate course is tailored for individuals aspiring to or already working in support roles across finance and investment fields, such as marketing, sales, project management, HR, IT, and legal.

While the Certificate in ESG Investing would offer technical proficiency to those seeking expertise in the environmental, social, and governance investing arena, the data science for investment professionals certificate program would provide candidates with practical insights into data techniques and machine learning fundamentals to tackle real-world investment challenges.

The CFA Institute has expanded its test centre network with 23 centres in India. To register for the webinar, visit CFA institute’s website at https://bit.ly/CFATHG1 or scan the QR Code.

