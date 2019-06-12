Chennai

Certificate verification till June 13

The Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions 2019 committee has extended the certificate verification process till Thursday.

The decision follows requests to the Higher Education Minister K.P. Anbalagan from candidates during his visit to a TNEA facilitation centre in Taramani. A total of 46 TFCs are verifying certificates in the State. The Minister said candidates who have first graduate certificates and are admitted to government, aided or self-financing colleges, may seek government assistance by producing the same.

So far, 32,550 aspirants had clarified their doubts either by calling the Directorate of Technical Education, or via e-mail or in person, the Minister said.

