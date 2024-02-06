Ceramic knee replacement system launched at Chennai hospital

February 06, 2024 09:27 pm | Updated 09:27 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Asian Orthopaedic Institute (AOI) at SIMS Hospital has introduced a new ceramic knee replacement system.

According to a press release, the launch was followed by a masterclass and a demonstration surgery with the ceramic knee. Renowned expert M. Wagner served as the session’s faculty member.

Ceramic knee implants have the advantages of enhanced biocompatibility, reduced bacterial adhesion, hypoallergenic properties and are a solution for metal hypersensitivity, the release said.

P. Suryanarayan, director and senior consultant, Orthopaedic Surgery, AOI, said the option of ceramic knee replacements represented a significant advancement in joint replacement surgery that adds another dimension to the frequently performed knee replacement procedures. Vijay C. Bose, joint director and senior consultant, Orthopaedic Surgeon, AOI, said the advanced material offered a smoother articulation, mimicking natural knee movement.

