GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Ceramic knee replacement system launched at Chennai hospital

February 06, 2024 09:27 pm | Updated 09:27 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Asian Orthopaedic Institute (AOI) at SIMS Hospital has introduced a new ceramic knee replacement system.

According to a press release, the launch was followed by a masterclass and a demonstration surgery with the ceramic knee. Renowned expert M. Wagner served as the session’s faculty member.

Ceramic knee implants have the advantages of enhanced biocompatibility, reduced bacterial adhesion, hypoallergenic properties and are a solution for metal hypersensitivity, the release said.

P. Suryanarayan, director and senior consultant, Orthopaedic Surgery, AOI, said the option of ceramic knee replacements represented a significant advancement in joint replacement surgery that adds another dimension to the frequently performed knee replacement procedures. Vijay C. Bose, joint director and senior consultant, Orthopaedic Surgeon, AOI, said the advanced material offered a smoother articulation, mimicking natural knee movement.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.