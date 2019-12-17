CEO of catering service honoured

From the time he studied with just a kerosene lamp to when he turned into a successful entrepreneur, E. Sarath Babu, CEO of Food King Catering Services, has been an inspiration. He was honoured by The International Association of Lions Clubs at ISSAME Forum 2019 for his contribution to society.

While speaking at the event, Mr. Sarath Babu said, “On several nights, my mother just drank water because she had to provide for her five children. I realised education was the only way I could fight the world and move forward. I went on to study in BITS and IIM Ahmedabad, and I decided I should help others. That’s when I started this company in a humble way with just ₹2,000 and now it has grown to provide jobs for so many.”

Deputy Chief Minister O. Pannerselvam said that Lions Clubs have stood as shining examples for providing dedicated services for those in need for decades now. N. Ravi, publisher of The Hindu Group, said, “Service organisations such as Lions Clubs play a vital role in filling gaps and helping the unserved.”