Centre’s share of funds for Samagra Siksha Abhiyan delayed; over 20,000 unpaid

Published - October 04, 2024 01:01 am IST - Chennai

Meghna M.

While Union and Tamil Nadu governments continue to tussle over the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP), 2020, funds for the Samagra Siksha Abhiyan (SSA) are being held back from the State. More than 20,000 personnel under the scheme in the State are yet to receive their salaries.

The project approval board has allotted a total of ₹3,586 crore for the scheme. The Union government would contribute ₹2,152 crore (which is released in four instalments), and the State, ₹1,434 crore. However, the Tamil Nadu government is yet to receive the first instalment of ₹573 crore from the Centre, which should have been disbursed by June this year.

Tamil Nadu had signed a memorandum of understanding to introduce the PM Schools for Rising India schools in the State. It, however, did not accept to enforce the provisions of the NEP. Sources said the payment of salaries depended on the disbursal of funds from the Centre. The permanent staff employed under the scheme included Block Resource Teacher Educators (BRTEs). The other workers comprised data entry staff, special educators, physiotherapists, and part-time teachers. “It is upsetting that the salaries are yet to be disbursed. There are festivals this month, and loans to pay. It is difficult to make ends meet [without pay]. We have raised the issue multiple times, but decided to wait as the schools are on a holiday; however, uncertainty has only been increasing,” a BRTE said.

More than 12,000 part-time teachers are employed under the SSA in government schools, at a stipend of ₹12,500 for vocational subjects. “The State government should take steps to disburse our salaries,” a member of the Tamil Nadu All Part-time Teachers Federation said.

The teachers said there had been no intimation on the delay. “They [the officials] should have informed us about this delay beforehand, and not left us to wonder why our salaries have not been credited,” said J. Selvarajan, a special educator. School Education Department officials declined to comment.

Meanwhile, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami, in a social media post, said while the State could organise the Chennai Formula Racing Circuit, it was denying the salaries to teachers, citing non-release of funds by the Centre.

Former Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam said it was unfair to deny salaries to the employees.

Published - October 04, 2024 01:01 am IST

