Centre’s share in maternity benefit scheme is pending for nearly 2 lakh women, says Health Minister

October 28, 2023 09:08 pm | Updated 09:09 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Centre’s share of ₹3,000 for the Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana (PMMVY)-Dr. Muthulakshmi Reddy Maternity Benefit Scheme is pending for nearly 2 lakh beneficiaries in the State, and the issue is likely to be resolved in a month, Health Minister Ma. Subramanian said on Saturday.

The Minister said financial assistance to the tune of ₹18,000 was provided under the maternity scheme in the State. “The Union government provides ₹3,000. Of the remaining ₹15,000, we provide a kit worth ₹2,000 and ₹13,000 as cash in five instalments. For the first instalment, there seems to be an issue with the portal as a result of which the amount has been pending for nearly two to three years for nearly 2 lakh beneficiaries. The Director of Public Health and Preventive Medicine is working on sorting out the issue and has visited New Delhi to meet officials. It is likely to be resolved in a month. Once it is resolved, the pending amount of ₹3,000 will be paid to the beneficiaries,” he told reporters on Saturday.

Mr. Subramanian reiterated that only ₹3,000 alone was pending, and the State government’s amount was being granted, and added that the committee constituted to streamline the functioning of the Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme would submit a report to the Chief Minister soon. For complaints regarding implementation of the scheme, a toll free number – 18004253993 – or the State Health Helpline 104 can be contacted.

ADVERTISEMENT

In July, the department had launched a scheme to monitor the nutrition of pregnant women and newborns for the first 1,000 days through the State Planning Commission at a cost of ₹38.2 crore. Pregnant women with anaemia were identified for the scheme. Beneficiaries in 14 districts and 23 unions were identified, he said.

Under this, financial aid was provided for pregnant women from the start of the gestation period till two years after childbirth, accounting for the first 1,000 days. Financial assistance to the tune of ₹5,000 was being extended under the scheme. Since the start of the scheme, 8,163 pregnant women have benefitted. On Saturday, the scheme was initiated for 5,294 pregnant women at a cost of ₹50 lakh.

Mr. Subramanian conducted a review meeting with officials of the Health Department on the launch of the health walk initiative – Nadappom Nallam Peruvom – on November 4 and conduct of 1,000 special medical camps in connection with the monsoon on 10 Sundays starting October 29.

Gagandeep Singh Bedi, Health Secretary; Shilpa Prabhakar Satish, Mission Director of National Health Mission, Tamil Nadu; M. Govinda Rao, Project Director of Tamil Nadu Health System Reform Programme; and T.S. Selvavinayagam, Director of Public Health and Preventive Medicine, were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.