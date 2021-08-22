Centre will back seafood industry, says Murugan

CHENNAI

22 August 2021 01:34 IST

L. Murugan, Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting and Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, said the Centre will provide all possible support to the seafood Industry in terms of policy interventions to ensure a sustained manner growth in exports.

“We will leave no stone unturned to address the issues impacting marine product exports,” he said, speaking at a meeting with the Seafood Exporters’ Association in Chennai on Saturday.

Mr. Murugan said the fisheries sector in India had shown impressive growth with an average annual growth rate of 10.2% between the years 2014-15 and 2018-19. “Fish production in India stood at an all-time high of 141.56 lakh metric tonnes during 2019-20. The country’s fish production is about 8% of the global share, and has the second place in aquaculture production,” he added.

Mr. Murugan said though the seafood sector was hit by the pandemic, marine product exports were showing recovery, and expressed hope that it would do well this year. He also said concerns expressed by members of the Seafood Exporters’ Association would be addressed.

“The Prime Minister is concerned about issues plaguing fishermen. We are also planning to introduce the India Marine Fisheries Bill 2021. We will take up all these issues, and I am sure the government will address the issues,” Mr. Murugan said. Later, he held a review meeting with officials of the Fisheries Department.