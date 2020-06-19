Centre, State governments ignored suggestions of medical experts on COVID-19: Veeramani

Dravidar Kazhagam (DK) president K. Veeramani on Thursday blamed the Centre and State governments of ignoring the suggestions of medical and other experts which was the main reason for increase in number of COVID-19 cases.
In a statement, he said that merely pointing out that India has the lowest fatality rate was not enough and there should have been a co-ordinated effort by calling for support from everyone from the beginning.
Steps should have been taken on a war-footing and the strategy should change as per the emerging situation, according to medical experts, which has not been followed. At the State level, he said the results would have been different if the Chief Minister had worked in a co-ordinated manner.
Opposition leader M.K. Stalin has been pointing out the shortfalls and offering constructive criticism but the ruling party Ministers are blaming him and saying he is playing politics, Mr. Veeramani pointed out. At least now, the State government must not ignore the suggestions of all as the numbers peak, he said.
Mr. Veeramani urged the public to extend full support to the complete lockdown and follow the norms.
