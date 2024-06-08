ADVERTISEMENT

Centre should conduct probe into alleged scam in NEET exam: AISF

Published - June 08, 2024 12:27 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The All India Students’ Federation (AISF) has demanded the Union government to conduct a comprehensive investigation into the alleged scam in the NEET-UG exam.

In a statement, the AISF said that of the total students who received full marks, six have seat numbers in the same sequence and are from Haryana. This incident raised questions about the credibility and integrity of the National Testing Agency (NTA). The clarifications issued by the NTA on this incident and on question paper leak are not satisfactory, said AISF and urged the Union government to implement a holistic, decentralised and inclusive model and roll back NEET.

