Centre of Excellence in Paediatric Airway Surgeries inaugurated at Kanchi Kamakoti CHILDS Trust Hospital

Health Minister Ma. Subramanian inaugurated a Centre of Excellence in Paediatric Airway Surgeries (CEPAS) at the Kanchi Kamakoti CHILDS Trust Hospital here on Wednesday.

The aim is to provide medical and surgical treatment to children with complex airway problems. The Chennai Airway Team of the hospital will collaborate with a team from the Great Ormond Street Hospital (GOSH), London.

Nagarajan Muthialu, paediatric cardiothoracic and lead tracheal surgeon, GOSH, London and CEPAS International Lead, said that airway surgeries had been historically complex and difficult. “One of my patients reached the semi finals of the Commonwealth Games after this surgery. Such success stories prove that airway surgeries help a child lead a normal life. It has transformed the life of several children and families,” he said.

S. Thirunavukkarasu, paediatric ENT and airway surgeon at the hospital and the CEPAS Lead, said many children continue to live with tracheostomy, unaware of the reconstructive surgeries and that the tracheostomy tube may be removed. “After training, we began the surgery here and are dealing with more number of cases. ...This centre will help have a larger team with the collaboration of many specialists,” he said.

N. Ram, Director, The Hindu Group Publishing Private Limited, said that Tamil Nadu ranked number one among Indian States in the overall provision of healthcare. “I have known Dr. Nagarajan. I have had a personal experience, because a member of my family, a little girl who was five months old, was treated by him. He operated on her for something concerning a vascular ring, and that girl is now eleven years old, an athlete and plays hockey. He also has a philanthropic mind. He wants to provide access to those who cannot afford [treatment] and that is what this hospital is all about — excellence with access,” he said.

Mr. Subramanian said people looked up to the healthcare facilities in government and private hospitals of Tamil Nadu. People from over 30 countries visit the State for various treatments, he added.MLA Ezhilan Naganathan commended the initiative and said that Tamil Nadu was a forerunner in the public health system — in delivering primary secondary and tertiary care. A.C. Muthiah, chairman of Kanchi Kamakoti CHILDS Trust Hospital; and Janani Sankar, medical director of the hospital, were present.

