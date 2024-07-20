Centre of Excellence for Integrated Diagnostics launched

The Centre of Excellence for Integrated Diagnostics was opened at the Neuberg Diagnostics in Perungudi on Friday.

The centre, which has advanced imaging and foetal medicine, offers cardiology and pathology testing services, among others.

Mohan Kameswaran, Managing Director of Madras ENT Research Foundation (MERF), said the centre was one of a kind in the country.

Dr. Kameswaran recalled that when he started his medical career, there were only a few investigation resources available and diagnosis was done mostly through trial and error. However, at present, with several advanced machines, diagnosis became evidence-based.

Inaugurating the Foetal Medicine unit at the centre, Indira Kameswaran, Director of MERF, said access to comprehensive and advanced diagnostic services was essential for effective healthcare delivery. She launched a women’s wellness package, ‘Neuberg for her’, for various health issues such as puberty, maternity and geriatric care.

G.S.K. Velu, Managing Director of Neuberg Diagnostics; and Bavaharan Rajalinga, Head of Radiology of Neuberg Diagnostics, spoke on the occasion.

