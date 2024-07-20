GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Centre of Excellence for Integrated Diagnostics launched

Updated - July 20, 2024 12:35 am IST

Published - July 20, 2024 12:34 am IST

The Hindu Bureau

The Centre of Excellence for Integrated Diagnostics was opened at the Neuberg Diagnostics in Perungudi on Friday.

The centre, which has advanced imaging and foetal medicine, offers cardiology and pathology testing services, among others.

Mohan Kameswaran, Managing Director of Madras ENT Research Foundation (MERF), said the centre was one of a kind in the country.

Dr. Kameswaran recalled that when he started his medical career, there were only a few investigation resources available and diagnosis was done mostly through trial and error. However, at present, with several advanced machines, diagnosis became evidence-based.

Inaugurating the Foetal Medicine unit at the centre, Indira Kameswaran, Director of MERF, said access to comprehensive and advanced diagnostic services was essential for effective healthcare delivery. She launched a women’s wellness package, ‘Neuberg for her’, for various health issues such as puberty, maternity and geriatric care.

G.S.K. Velu, Managing Director of Neuberg Diagnostics; and Bavaharan Rajalinga, Head of Radiology of Neuberg Diagnostics, spoke on the occasion.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.