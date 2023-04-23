HamberMenu
  Karnataka Elections
  Karnataka Elections
Centre of excellence for electronics cooling inaugurated at SRMIST

April 23, 2023 10:32 pm | Updated 10:32 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A Centre of Excellence for Electronics Cooling and Computational Fluid Dynamics Lab was dedicated at the Department of Mechanical Engineering at SRM Institute of Science and Technology in Kattankulathur earlier this week. P. Sathyanarayanan, Pro-Chancellor (Academics), inaugurated the facility, which aims at helping with skill training for as well as students, research and development, and for  professional and open electives as well as a two-year full-time specialisation in electronics cooling. He said that about ₹2.5 crore was spent on establishing the new Lab.  The facility has been established and will be maintained by the Department of Mechanical Engineering, with support from Intel Corporation, U.S.. The lab is equipped with 30 high-end computer systems and training in electronics cooling would be initially offered to all students.

