Centre must sanction infrastructure projects on time, says Nehru

Water projects should be exempted from litigation like NHAI, says Minister

The Union government must ensure that the State projects with the central public sector undertakings are sanctioned on time to facilitate their quick implementation, Municipal Administration Minister K.N. Nehru said here on Monday.

Inaugurating a conference on water supply and sewage disposal management in the city, the Minister said that Tamil Nadu was one of the top urbanised States with nearly 55% of the population living in urban areas. The Union government must provide adequate time to complete projects under Jal Jeevan Mission.

Surplus water

Pointing out that nearly 300 tmcft of surplus water in the Cauvery river drained into the sea this year, he said the Union government must extend cooperation to execute schemes to use surplus water for the benefit of the people. Similarly, surplus water from the Palar and the Thenpennai too drained into the sea.

Citing litigations as one of the reasons for delay in executing the drinking water projects, he said the Union government must provide special permission for speedy execution of the schemes on the lines of the National Highways Authority of India that has been exempted from court permissions.

The Minister highlighted various projects being implemented to use recycled water for various purposes. He assured the contractors that the State government would take steps to provide financial aid and asked them to complete the work before the contract period, said a press release.

Officials from various municipal corporations and Municipal Administration and Water Supply department were present.