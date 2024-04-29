Centre did justice, ensured adequate funds to T.N., says Tamilisai

April 29, 2024 12:22 am | Updated 12:23 am IST - CHENNAI

BJP leader Tamilisai Soundararajan on Sunday told journalists in Chennai that the Union government had ensured adequate funds and justice to Tamil Nadu, and hit out at Chief Minister M.K. Stalin for praising the Congress’s manifesto more than the party’s leaders.

“The Centre has ensured nidhi [funds] and needhi [justice] for Tamil Nadu. The government, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has implemented more schemes in the State than what was implemented during the period between the rule of V.P. Singh and Manmohan Singh... Mr. Stalin is hailing the Congress manifesto more than the Congress’s leaders. The State was ignored during the Congress rule. The country doesn’t want different Prime Ministers every year. Only the BJP can give a strong Prime Minister,” she said.

