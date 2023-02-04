ADVERTISEMENT

Centre committed to building greenfield airport at Parandur, says Scindia

February 04, 2023 08:43 pm | Updated 08:43 pm IST - CHENNAI

Government of India fully and completely committed to building a new greenfield airport, says Union Minister and urges the State government to reduce the VAT on ATF for airfares to come down

The Hindu Bureau

Union Ministers Jyotiradiya M. Scindia, L. Murugan and MP T.R. Baalu inaugurating multilevel car parking at Chennai Airport on Saturday. | Photo Credit: B. VELANKANNI RAJ

Stating that the Government of India was “fully and completely” committed to building a new greenfield airport at Parandur in Chennai, Union Minister for Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya M. Scindia said the project was under examination by it.

He told reporters here on Saturday that the Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation Ltd. (TIDCO) had sent a proposal for the “ambitious programme” at Parandur, which was examined by the Civil Aviation Ministry, the Airports Authority of India, and the Directorate-General of Civil Aviation.

“There are some critical bottlenecks to growth and this is where the State government has to come forward. There are many airports where we want to expand. Chennai should grow to handle 55 million passengers a year and we need 200 acres of land to make that is possible,” he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

In two phases, the new integrated terminal at Chennai airport will be opened with a plan to inaugurate the first phase by March and the second phase by the end of next year, he said. The passenger traffic at Chennai airport was expected to touch 36 million passengers a year with a capability to have 45 aircraft movements an hour, he said.

Earlier, he inaugurated the new multi-level car parking facility at Chennai airport.

Rajya Sabha member Kanimozhi N.V.N. Somu, who was present, urged Mr. Scindia to decrease the airfares. To This, Mr. Scindia said: “If the State government reduces the VAT on ATF from 29% to 1%, the fares will certainly come down.”

Industries Minister Thangam Thennarasu said the State government had been taking many initiatives to modernise the airports in the State and that the government had been extending all support to the Centre in the acquisition of land.

Mr. Scindia inaugurated a new facility at the airport for domestic transit passengers wherein the new pathway had been created so that domestic passengers who arrive can quickly finish the security procedure and head to the departure for boarding the next flight.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US