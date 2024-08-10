Centre clears Chennai Metro Rail’s proposal to buy additional trains for phase I project

Decks cleared for procuring the six coach trains for Chennai Metro Rail’s Phase I project as the Department of Economic Affairs gave its approval on Saturday.

Post the pandemic, Chennai Metro Rail gradually revived the patronage and the number of people travelling has seen a gradual rise. In July, the Chennai Metro Rail system recorded an average of three lakh passengers a day and coaches run packed during the office hours. For many months now, commuters have been wanting Chennai Metro Rail to run more trains and provide them with some relief from the congestion during the peak hours.

To augment capacity, Chennai Metro Rail sent a proposal to the Tamil Nadu government to purchase more trains last year and subsequently in August 2023, the government cleared the project. Following this, in June this year, the public policy think-tank of the Centre, NITI Aayog, approved the project considering the future need and to provide additional infrastructure for this mass rapid transit system.

According to officials of Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL), they will place an order for 28 six coach trains soon at a cost of ₹2,820.90 crore. “The Department of Economic Affairs has given its nod to take up the project and will issue the Minutes of the Meeting within a week. They will then write to the Asian Development Bank to obtain funds for the project. After that, there may not be any hitch and the funds may come on time,” an official said.

As the process to get funds is on, CMRL will simultaneously prepare the bids. “According to the timeline, by next year, we can float the bids and choose a contractor. Two years will be required for the firm to manufacture and deliver the trains,” another official said.

