ADVERTISEMENT

Centre clears Chennai Metro Rail’s proposal to buy additional trains for phase I project

Published - August 10, 2024 07:20 pm IST - CHENNAI

Department of Economic Affairs gave the approval on Saturday and the trains are expected to run two years later

Sunitha Sekar

Decks cleared for procuring the six coach trains for Chennai Metro Rail’s Phase I project as the Department of Economic Affairs gave its approval on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Post the pandemic, Chennai Metro Rail gradually revived the patronage and the number of people travelling has seen a gradual rise. In July, the Chennai Metro Rail system recorded an average of three lakh passengers a day and coaches run packed during the office hours. For many months now, commuters have been wanting Chennai Metro Rail to run more trains and provide them with some relief from the congestion during the peak hours.

To augment capacity, Chennai Metro Rail sent a proposal to the Tamil Nadu government to purchase more trains last year and subsequently in August 2023, the government cleared the project. Following this, in June this year, the public policy think-tank of the Centre, NITI Aayog, approved the project considering the future need and to provide additional infrastructure for this mass rapid transit system.

According to officials of Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL), they will place an order for 28 six coach trains soon at a cost of ₹2,820.90 crore. “The Department of Economic Affairs has given its nod to take up the project and will issue the Minutes of the Meeting within a week. They will then write to the Asian Development Bank to obtain funds for the project. After that, there may not be any hitch and the funds may come on time,” an official said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

As the process to get funds is on, CMRL will simultaneously prepare the bids. “According to the timeline, by next year, we can float the bids and choose a contractor. Two years will be required for the firm to manufacture and deliver the trains,” another official said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US