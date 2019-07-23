Centre clarifies on GST

The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) on Monday clarified that GST is payable on the entire amount if the maintenance charges collected by a Residential Welfare Association (RWA) exceed ₹7,500 per month per member.

The exemption from GST on maintenance charges charged by a RWA from residents is available only if such charges do not exceed ₹7,500/- per month per member, it said in a circular. “In case the charges exceed ₹7,500 per month per member, the entire amount is taxable. For example, if the maintenance charges are ₹9,000 per month per member, GST @18% shall be payable on the entire amount of ₹9,000,” it said.

Prior to January 25, 2018, the exemption was available if the charges or share of contribution did not exceed ₹5,000 per month per member. The limit was increased to ₹7,500/- per month per member with effect from January 25, 2018.

If aggregate turnover of an RWA does not exceed ₹20 lakh in a financial year, it shall not be required to register and pay GST even if the amount of maintenance charges exceeds ₹7,500 per month per member, CBIC said.

RWA shall be required to pay GST on monthly subscription/ contribution charged from its members, only if such subscription is more than ₹7500/- per month per member and the annual aggregate turnover of RWA by way of supplying of services and goods is also ₹20 lakhs or more, it added.

The circular also said a person who owns two or more residential apartments in a housing society or a residential complex shall normally be a member of the RWA for each residential apartment owned by him separately.

In that case, the ceiling of ₹7,500/- per month per member shall be applied separately for each residential apartment owned by him, it added.

RWAs are entitled to take input tax credit of GST paid by them on capital goods (generators, water pumps, lawn furniture etc.), goods (taps, pipes, other sanitary/hardware fillings etc.) and input services such as repair and maintenance services, it said.