Centre can’t interfere with CWMA: Govt.

The Central government cannot interfere with the functioning of the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA), though it has been brought under the Jal Shakti Ministry, as decisions taken by the Authority are final and binding on the riparian States, according to K. Manivasan, Prinicipal Secretary of the Public Works Department (PWD).

Pointing out that the latest notification was only a “procedural measure,” Dr. Manivasan, in a statement, recalled that the Jal Shakti Ministry was formed in May 2019 by bringing under its umbrella two Ministries — Ministry of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation and Ministry of Drinking Water and Sanitation.

Subsequently, rules concerning the allocation of businesses were amended and several subjects had been transferred to the new Ministry.

Among them were the Godavari and Krishna River Management Boards and the CWMA.

Pointing out that there had been changes in the rules concerning departments, organisations and other bodies, coming under the control of the Jal Shakti Ministry, the official said the changes were carried out for enabling the provision of salary to staff and the execution of other official functions.

But, “there is no change in the functions and powers of the CWMA and the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee. This has been ascertained with officials concerned in the Union Ministry. So, there will be no adverse impact on interests of farmers who are dependent on the Cauvery river,” the official clarified.

Another official in the department said the notification issued in June 2019 on the formation of the new Ministry omitted bodies such as the CWMA, which were originally under the fold of the erstwhile Ministry of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation.

This was corrected with the latest notification issued on April 27.

Meanwhile, the State committee of the Tamil Nadu Vivasaigal Sangam criticised the move and wanted the Central government also to make it clear that the interests of the agriculturists would not be harmed.