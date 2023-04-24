Centre attached to Cancer Institute offers free hospice care

April 24, 2023 09:11 am | Updated 09:11 am IST

For the financially challenged, cancer treatment can be challenging on multiple levels.

Mahaveer Ashray in Sriperumbudur, a hospice care that functions as a unit of Cancer Institute (WIA), Adyar, seeks to address one of them.

From the inception of the hospice in 2017 it has been managed by Dr. Kalpana Balakrishnan, head of Anaesthesia, Pain and Palliative care at Cancer Institute, says a press release. She says that “ the hospice ensures comprehensive palliative care for every patient treated at Cancer Institute”.

This hospice not only caters to patients treated at cancer institute but also to any patient needing palliative care.

The hospice is for terminally ill patients with cancer who are faced with pain and require relief for other symptoms, psychological support and regular activities to keep them engaged.

Mahaveer Ashray does not insist on an attender being present along with the patient.

The hospice has cared for many destitute cancer patients till their last breath and has arrangements with an NGO to conduct the last rites of such patients, the release adds.

Dr. Kalpana says that Mahaveer Ashray can also be used as a respite care, where a family can leave their loved one for a week to be looked after here while they attend a wedding or go

for a short holiday. They can come back from the short break to care for their loved one at home. She emphasises that Mahaveer Ashray is totally free of cost for the patient.

The administration of the hospice is carried out by a steering committee which includes the donors and executive vice chairman of Cancer Institute, the release adds.

The head of a business family engaged in property development and software, Mr. Sugalchand Jain took a vow in 1980 that he would not increase his assets beyond a certain limit, which he reached by 1984. In 1983, Mr. Jain visited Cancer Institute and highly impressed by what he saw there, pledged to donate ₹5 lakh to it. He has been a regular donor since then. Often he heard Dr Krishnamurthi say that the Cancer Institute will only be complete with a hospice centre. This got into his mind.

He thought of the five-acre family land near Sriperumbudur and thought it would be an ideal location for a hospice, away from the buzzle of the city. He discussed his idea with Dr. Shanta and following her clear vision, Mahaveer Ashray Hospice centre started taking shape, first on the drawing board and then on the five-acre land, the release notes. Construction over the land and the building measuring 55,000 sq. ft, including a temple, staff quarters and mortuary, along with a corpus of ₹5 crores was transferred to Cancer institute in 2016-2017.

Mahaveer Ashray, A unit of Cancer Institute (WIA), Adyar, Survey No. 1258, Sriperumbudur-Kiloy road Sriperumbudur - 602105.

For more details, call 098848 17625 or write to Mahaveer.hospice@gmail.com.

