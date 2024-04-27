Centre announces flood relief only after Tamil Nadu approaches court, says Stalin

April 27, 2024 09:15 pm | Updated 09:15 pm IST

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Saturday said though Tamil Nadu had asked for ₹37,907 crore flood relief from the Centre, it had announced just ₹276 crore only, that too after the State government approached the court.

“Centre’s announcement has proved that Tamil Nadu would neither get justice nor finance. People are closely watching the betrayal of the Centre,” he said in his X post. Mr. Stalin said the State government had so far spent ₹2,477 crore to provide immediate relief and built infrastructure.

In Salem, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami said the Union government does not provide funds sought by the State government for flood or cyclone damage.

After cyclones, every government would provide the data of damage and seeks funds from the Centre. In response, the Centre would always release funds much less than what was being sought by the State governments.

Based on temporary and permanent damage, the State governments were asking for relief funds. For temporary relief, the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) would be utilised. For permanent damage like damage to bridges, the State government would seek funds from the National Disaster Relief Fund (NDRF). If the damage came under the NDRF norms, the Union government would sanction funds, he said.

Pointing out that there was a difference between drought relief and flood relief, Mr. Palaniswami said that for the damage caused by floods or cyclones, SDRF funds should be used. During the AIADMK regime, the State government faced various cyclones, including Thane and Vardah. At that time, the Union government had not released the funds sought by the State government. Compared with those cyclones, damage was now less and people were only affected by the floods, he said.

