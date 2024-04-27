ADVERTISEMENT

Centre announces flood relief only after Tamil Nadu approaches court, says Stalin

April 27, 2024 09:15 pm | Updated 09:15 pm IST

People are closely watching the betrayal of the Centre, says Chief Minister; Centre would always release funds much less than what was being sought by the State governments, according to Edappadi K. Palaniswami

Aravind Kumar B.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin. File

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Saturday said though Tamil Nadu had asked for ₹37,907 crore flood relief from the Centre, it had announced just ₹276 crore only, that too after the State government approached the court.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Centre’s announcement has proved that Tamil Nadu would neither get justice nor finance. People are closely watching the betrayal of the Centre,” he said in his X post. Mr. Stalin said the State government had so far spent ₹2,477 crore to provide immediate relief and built infrastructure.

In Salem, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami said the Union government does not provide funds sought by the State government for flood or cyclone damage.

ADVERTISEMENT

After cyclones, every government would provide the data of damage and seeks funds from the Centre. In response, the Centre would always release funds much less than what was being sought by the State governments.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Based on temporary and permanent damage, the State governments were asking for relief funds. For temporary relief, the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) would be utilised. For permanent damage like damage to bridges, the State government would seek funds from the National Disaster Relief Fund (NDRF). If the damage came under the NDRF norms, the Union government would sanction funds, he said.

Pointing out that there was a difference between drought relief and flood relief, Mr. Palaniswami said that for the damage caused by floods or cyclones, SDRF funds should be used. During the AIADMK regime, the State government faced various cyclones, including Thane and Vardah. At that time, the Union government had not released the funds sought by the State government. Compared with those cyclones, damage was now less and people were only affected by the floods, he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US