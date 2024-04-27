GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Centre announces flood relief only after Tamil Nadu approaches court, says Stalin

People are closely watching the betrayal of the Centre, says Chief Minister; Centre would always release funds much less than what was being sought by the State governments, according to Edappadi K. Palaniswami

April 27, 2024 09:15 pm | Updated 09:15 pm IST

Aravind Kumar B.
Chief Minister M.K. Stalin. File

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin. File

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Saturday said though Tamil Nadu had asked for ₹37,907 crore flood relief from the Centre, it had announced just ₹276 crore only, that too after the State government approached the court.

“Centre’s announcement has proved that Tamil Nadu would neither get justice nor finance. People are closely watching the betrayal of the Centre,” he said in his X post. Mr. Stalin said the State government had so far spent ₹2,477 crore to provide immediate relief and built infrastructure.

In Salem, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami said the Union government does not provide funds sought by the State government for flood or cyclone damage.

After cyclones, every government would provide the data of damage and seeks funds from the Centre. In response, the Centre would always release funds much less than what was being sought by the State governments.

Based on temporary and permanent damage, the State governments were asking for relief funds. For temporary relief, the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) would be utilised. For permanent damage like damage to bridges, the State government would seek funds from the National Disaster Relief Fund (NDRF). If the damage came under the NDRF norms, the Union government would sanction funds, he said.

Pointing out that there was a difference between drought relief and flood relief, Mr. Palaniswami said that for the damage caused by floods or cyclones, SDRF funds should be used. During the AIADMK regime, the State government faced various cyclones, including Thane and Vardah. At that time, the Union government had not released the funds sought by the State government. Compared with those cyclones, damage was now less and people were only affected by the floods, he said.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.