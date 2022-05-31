Centre allotted ₹20,000 cr. for fisheries development in the country, says L. Murugan

Seaweed park being set up in State, says the Union Minister

Several infrastructural development works with regard to fisheries department are being carried out, says L. Murugan | Photo Credit: R. RAGU

Seaweed park being set up in State, says the Union Minister

The Central government has allotted ₹20,000 crore for fisheries development in the country, said L. Murugan, Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, and Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying.

Participating in the Garib Kalyan Sammelan, organised to commemorate the completion of eight years of the BJP government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the city on Tuesday, he said several infrastructural development works with regard to fisheries department were being carried out. Modernising of the Kasimedu fishing harbour was set to begin shortly in the city and the first seaweed park was being set up in the State. Various fisheries development works are being carried out under the PM Matsya Yojana.

As part of the Garib Kalyan Sammelan launched at Shimla, Himachal Pradesh, Mr. Modi interacted with several beneficiaries through video conferencing about the Central government schemes through which they have benefited.

K.B. Jithendran, Director, ICAR-CIBA, and V.C. Asokan, Executive Director, Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), participated.