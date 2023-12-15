Central team visits ICCC in Ripon Buildings, assesses status of residents’ complaints during the Cyclone

December 15, 2023 12:30 am | Updated 12:30 am IST - CHENNAI

The central team made a visit to the Integrated Command and Control Centre in Ripon Buildings and assessed the status of the complaints attended by the civic officials during the Cyclone. More than 1200 civic issues were flagged every day during the initial stage of the Cyclone and the number of complaints attended by the civic officials increased during the heavy rains. The central team appreciated the rescue and relief operations based on camera recordings in various parts of the city.

Kunal Satyarthi, advisor (policy and plan), National Disaster Management Authority, said the relief and rescue operations were “perfectly fine.” The team looked at the data compiled by the ICCC to assess the impact of the floods in the 15 zones of the city. As a number of residents were unable to contact the 1913 helpline during the heavy rains, the officials monitoring the video wall dashboard sent rescue teams based on camera feed from the 15 zones. Many of the rescue and relief operations were carried out based on the camera monitoring by the civic officials.

Chennai Corporation Commissioner J.Radhakrishnan said the ICCC monitored the situation through 600 cameras in the 15 zones of the city. “After the formal visits to the various affected locations, and meeting the Chief Minister, where the State representation prepared by the government was handed over to the central team led by Kunal Satyarthi visited ICCC,” he said. MAWS Secretary D.Karthikeyan explained key aspects of the ICCC to the team.

“Despite even the Ripon Buildings being entirely marooned, the entire operations were done through here, forecast on one side, the actuals being recorded on the other side, complaints attended on other side. More than 600 cameras giving detailed of the actual challenges, the positions with regard to the subways and various waterways. They appreciated the forecast efforts of the ICCC and also the way the centre also had officials from various service departments readily available to address the grievances,” said Dr.Radhakrishnan.

