‘Central team should reveal real situation’

DMK working president M.K. Stalin said that while the Central team that came to the State was welcome to take stock of the dengue outbreak, it should disclose the “real situation” to the people. “Unlike the team that came from Delhi when former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa was hospitalised, which didn’t reveal the full details, this team should present the real picture, and necessary action to control dengue must be taken,” he demanded.

Resignation sought

Pattali Makkal Katchi leader and former Union Health Minister Dr. Anbumani Ramadoss on Friday demanded the resignation of the Ministers holding the portfolios of Health and Local Administration over the dengue outbreak and the lives it has claimed in the State. Speaking to mediapersons in Dharmapuri, he accused the State government of “going into denial mode” ever since the start of the outbreak. While the State government failed to address the issue, the Centre too had turned a blind eye to it by failing to intervene, he added.

He claimed that more than 200 people had died with symptoms of dengue in the recent past.