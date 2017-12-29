Central team inspects Chennai, Kancheepuram

A three-member Central team visited various locations in Chennai and Kancheepuram and inspected the damage caused by the rains during the north-east monsoon.

A number of officials from the Chennai Corporation including commissioner D. Karthikeyan, deputy commissioner, regional commissioner, Revenue Secretary B. Chandramohan and the Kancheepuram Collector appraised the Central team of the damages and other issues.

“All damages have been documented. We have shown photographs and have explained to them. We also explained to them the structural issues that exist. Based on this, they will undertake an assessment,” Mr. Chandramohan told reporters.

The Central team was given a presentation about the rain damage on Thursday morning at the Secretariat before it began its field visit. The team will visit more areas in and around Chennai on Friday morning, officials said.

Team to meet CM

Meanwhile, a five-member team that is in Kanniyakumari, to assess damage caused by Cyclone Ockhi will return to Chennai on Friday morning.

‘The Central team’s leader Sanjeev Kumar Jindal, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Home, too will return with the team, and after collating the details from both the teams, will meet Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami around 3 p.m.

The Tamil Nadu government is expected to put forth a proposal for funds for relief and restoration efforts at the meeting.

“We will be working out the loss (due to Cyclone Ockhi and rains). Right now, it is in a preliminary phase. We can come to a conclusion after that. We will recommend to the government, and the Central government, through NDRF, will release that amount,” G. Naga Mohan, Director, Ministry of Water Resources, said.