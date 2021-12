Chennai

22 December 2021 17:43 IST

Makkal Needhi Maiam founder Kamal Haasan said the MSMEs are badly hit by the rise in the prices of raw materials. In a Twitter post, he said that it was affecting livelihoods of lakhs of workers and alleged that the Centre and State governments were ignoring the protest by MSMEs on the issue and urged them to intervene.

Advertising

Advertising