Makkal Needhi Maiam founder Kamal Haasan said the MSMEs are badly hit by the rise in the prices of raw materials. In a Twitter post, he said that it was affecting livelihoods of lakhs of workers and alleged that the Centre and State governments were ignoring the protest by MSMEs on the issue and urged them to intervene.
Central, State govts. should help MSMEs: Kamal Haasan
Special Correspondent
Chennai,
December 22, 2021 17:43 IST
Special Correspondent
Chennai,
December 22, 2021 17:43 IST
Related Articles
Close X
Where everybody knows your name: Why Chennai pubs and cafes are building fraternities to buttress their image
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Printable version | Dec 22, 2021 5:44:09 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/central-state-govts-should-help-msmes-kamal-haasan/article38012577.ece
© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.
Next Story